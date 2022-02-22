How this mother and daughter became co-founders and are making professional coaching personal

Listen in to the first-ever episode of Found Live. We were joined by the mother-daughter duo Jordan Taylor and Edith Cooper who co-founded Medley—a group coaching platform focusing on personal and professional growth. They talked with the found hosts about navigating a co-founder relationship with your mother or daughter. They discuss how important it is to be vulnerable in authentic communication and Jordan opens up about her own struggles with mental health and how she navigated staying healthy while getting Medley off the ground. Plus they answer an audience question about getting a community-based business off the ground even after everything shifted online.

If you missed this live episode, don’t worry, we’re going live on Hopin every other Thursday. On March 3, Toyin Ajayi from Cityblock will join the Found crew at 10am PT/ 1pm ET. RSVP to join us live.

