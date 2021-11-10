How to Communicate With Consumers About Chemical Recycling Solutions

Date/Time: December 9, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Consumers around the globe are craving more sustainable products, and brands are struggling to figure out how to deliver on their recycled content goals. Chemical recycling, also known as advanced or molecular recycling, will be a crucial part of the solution set for brands to meet plastics and packaging goals. But in its early days, how do those brands communicate with consumers about that process? And how do they do so in a way that’s both compelling and easy to understand?

In 2021, Eastman conducted both qualitative and quantitative studies to determine how to message chemical recycling to consumers. To help brands create compelling messages to drive interest and adoption of their circular solutions, this webcast will discuss this research, which includes data on more than 25,000 U.S., European, and Chinese consumers’ sustainable habits and preferences in markets such as fashion, housewares, electronics and cosmetics

During this session, Eastman and Stanley Black & Decker will present a case study on how the two companies teamed up, used these consumer insights and worked together to introduce the world’s first line of power tools with Tritan Renew offering 50 percent certified recycled content (allocated via mass balance). This case study will unpack the hurdles and challenges they overcame, and explore the innovative solutions and strategies they employed to go to market.

In this hour-long webcast, you’ll learn:

How your company can create compelling, easy to understand consumer messaging that drives interest and adoption of your circular solutions.

Three tips for talking to consumers about sustainable materials and a link to download more information to share with others on your team.

All about the hurdles and challenges Eastman and Stanley Black & Decker overcame, as well as the innovative solutions created to go to market.

Moderator:

Lauren Phipps, Senior Circular Economy Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Justin Coates, Consumer Insights & Research Team Leader, Eastman

Elana Todt, Senior Marketing Communications Representative, Eastman

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.