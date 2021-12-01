How to execute an amplified marketing strategy

Content marketers today face a constant struggle between keeping up with the volume of content they’re expected to produce and getting creative to produce rich, quality work that deeply impacts their audience.

Content marketing is recognized as a powerful tool, driving higher conversions than traditional marketing. However, the teams creating that content are using an outdated playbook that focuses on serving algorithms before audiences by constantly churning out posts targeting bots over brains.

An amplified marketing strategy fosters a connection between your audience and the expertise they’re seeking.

In an Accenture survey of more than 1,000 marketing executives across the globe, respondents were unanimous: Content overload is a top challenge. And 50% said they currently have more content than they are fully prepared to manage.

The strategies that made content marketing so riveting at its start haven’t evolved to meet the challenges of today’s marketers as they compete for their audience’s attention in a vast landscape of newsletters, podcasts, video series, blogs and social media.

With too much content to create or manage and too little time to measure its success or repurpose what they’ve already created, marketers need a new plan of action that puts creativity before quantity, audience before engine, and sets connection as the top priority. They need an amplified marketing strategy.

What is amplified marketing?

The amplified marketing approach puts captivating conversations at the center of your content strategy. Those conversations — with industry experts, customers, internal thought leaders, influencers and decision-makers — serve as the source material for all your marketing assets, streamlining your content creation, aligning your teams across channels and giving your audience the insights they’re seeking.

Amplified marketing turns to powerful metrics to identify what resonates with an audience and what’s not catching on. By extracting more value from the content they create and assessing its success, marketers can work more efficiently, effectively and creatively.

Start with a conversation

Amplified marketing starts with a good conversation with someone who knows what they’re talking about on a topic your audience wants to explore. How do you do that? Bring the focus back to the audience.

Consider what questions they need answered, what new ideas they’re missing out on and what subjects excite or inspire them. Instead of developing a list of topics for content marketers to research and write about, put together a list of people who can offer your audience those answers, insights and big ideas.