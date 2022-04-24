How To Lower Your Risk of Developing Colorectal Cancer  

Colorectal cancer is common. It leads to a large number of cancer-related deaths. Causes of colorectal cancer include lack of dietary fiber, too much fat, an excess of processed meat, insufficient exercise, obesity, tobacco use, and alcohol consumption. Are you worried about developing colorectal cancer? Here are some things you can do to reduce your risk of developing it:

Avoid Tobacco

Tobacco can cause many different types of cancer because it contains chemicals that damage your DNADNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix. It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction. Nearly every cell in a person’s body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>DNA. You are, therefore, at increased risk of developing colorectal cancer if you smoke or chew tobacco. Tobacco is, of course, extremely addictive. That is why it is so hard to stop smoking once you start. However, there are many products available to help you quit using tobacco. For example, you can use nicotine patches or gum to help you give up using tobacco.

Refuse The Booze

Some people enjoy drinking alcohol to help them unwind and forget their problems. However, regularly consuming alcohol can lead to further problems. One of them is an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

If you do not want to develop colorectal cancer, reduce your alcohol intake or stop drinking it. If you are alcohol dependent, seek medical assistance to help you quit for good.

Manage Your Weight

People with a body mass index of thirty or higher are at increased risk of early-onset colorectal cancer. If you are obese by medical standards, do what you can to lower your BMI to less than twenty-five. Taking this action will also make you less likely to develop other types of cancer.

Eat A Whole Food Diet

It is easier to manage your weight if you consume a whole food diet. A whole food diet will also make you less prone to certain cancers, including colorectal cancer. Eating a whole food diet comprises eating unprocessed grains, fruit, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and lean proteins such as fish or white meat.

Eat Extra Fiber

The more fiber you include in your diet, the more regular your bowels will be. Completely evacuating your bowels regularly will stop them from becoming impacted, lowering your risk of developing colorectal cancer. Make sure your diet contains plenty of fruit, vegetables and other high fiber foods such as nuts and grains. Whole grains, beans, broccoli, popcorn, apples, and dried fruits are all high in fiber.

Refuse Fatty Foods

If you eat a lot of saturated animal fats or vegetable oil, you are more likely to contract colon cancer. This increased risk occurs because the extra fat alters the balance of bile acids during digestion. This imbalance triggers the release of a hormone that causes cancerous cells in the colon to flourish. You should, therefore, be mindful of how much fatty meat you ingest. Do not eat more than one or two servings of fatty meat per week.

Shun Processed Meat

Eating lots of processed meat increases your risk of developing colorectal cancer. Processed meat includes bacon, salami, sausages, beef jerky, hot dogs, and deli meats. Processed meat products contain nitrates. Once ingested, your body converts the nitrates in processed meat products into chemicals that cause cancer. If you want to avoid colorectal cancer, eat processed meat products infrequently or avoid them altogether.

If you are serious about lowering your risk of colorectal cancer, you should consider becoming a pescatarian, vegetarian, or vegan. The less meat you eat, the better the health of your colon will be.

Exercise Regularly

When you exercise regularly, it helps you to manage your weight. When your BMI is within the normal range, it reduces your risk of getting all types of cancer, including colorectal cancer. Regular exercise also increases the antioxidants in your bloodstream and repairs your DNA. You should aim to get at least thirty minutes of moderate exercise per day if you would like to remain cancer-free.

Get Screened

If you wish to avoid colorectal cancer, you should have a regular colonoscopy. Regular screening is particularly significant for people who are aged forty-five or older. It is wise to get screened every five to ten years if your age is between 45 and 75. Regular screening makes it more likely that any incidence of colorectal cancer is diagnosed in the early stages, increasing your odds of survival.

Live A Happy Life

Following the guidelines outlined in this article will be challenging. It requires a significant amount of willpower and self-discipline to lead a healthy lifestyle in a world full of temptations. It is, therefore, sensible to change your ways one step at a time. The sacrifices you make will not be in vain. By taking the correct steps to reduce your chances of contracting colorectal cancer and other cancers, you are more likely to live a long, happy, pain-free life and pass away at a ripe old age.