How to manage uncertainty with Habi and Inspired Capital on TechCrunch Live

By Bernice Clark on April 9, 2023

I’m excited to announce the co-founder and CEO of Habi, Brynne McNulty Rojas, is joining me on an extra-special edition of TechCrunch Live on April 12 at 12 p.m. PDT. Brynne leads the hot real estate startup out of Colombia, which reached unicorn status last year with a $200 million raise.

The topic is uncertainty. As Brynne put it to me, startup founders manage uncertainty — uncertainty in the financial environment, uncertainty in debt lines, and geopolitical uncertainty. Worse yet, when uncertainty is left unchecked, anxiety fills the void. It’s a topic agnostic of industry. Every startup faces uncertainty, and I feel Brynne’s experience will help a lot of founders.

Alexa von Tobel is joining Brynne in this conversation, and I’m thrilled to have her. She founded Inspired Capital in 2019 and currently manages the $500 million fund. She invested in Habi’s Series A and followed on its Series B and Series C. She brings a unique viewpoint to the conversation and can speak to Brynne’s leadership and vision.

This TechCrunch Live event records live on April 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PDT. You can register to attend here. If you would like to participate in Pitch Practice, a pitch coaching session, register for that here.

This is going to be a great show as we explore how Brynne and Habi navigate uncertainty as they build their proptech company in Colombia and Mexico. I hope you can join us.

