How To Maximize the Climate Impact of Your Budget

Date/Time: May 2, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

For a corporate sustainability leader, no choice will have more impact than how you allocate your annual budget. Your climate strategy all rides on how effectively you can translate spend into reduction, compensation, and contribution. The opportunity to make a difference is huge, but the risks — for your business (greenwashing) and for climate action generally (lack of impact) — are equally looming. In this webcast, our experts will help you understand your budgeting options and offer immediately useful tips to getting the most out of your climate action budget — both for the planet and for your company.

You’ll learn:

The scientific benchmarks underpinning the cost of carbon

How to benchmark against your peers’ climate spending

A framework to measure your company’s ability to pay for abatement

The difference between compensation and contribution and how they complement each other

How to diversify your climate action to mitigate risk and maximize opportunity

Moderator:

Nethra Rajendran, Sustainability Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Ariel Hayward, Climate Strategy & Solutions, Patch

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.