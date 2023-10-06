How To Take Control of Your Scope 3 GHG Emissions Reporting

Date/Time: October 31, 2020 (12-1PM ET / 9-10AM PT)

Scope 3 emissions reporting is a hot topic and a key challenge for most organizations. As more companies set ambitious reduction targets and regulations tighten compliance on reporting, it is becoming increasingly essential that companies can accurately measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with their value chain.

In this webinar, we will help businesses understand how they can take control of their scope 3 reporting. Our expert speaker will provide some practical tips on how to define a Scope 3 strategy and explain how software solutions are being used to solve the challenges of collection, calculation, reduction and reporting in this area.

Scope 3 emissions and their importance

The impact of increasing regulation including SEC, CSRD etc.

How to define a Scope 3 strategy

How to tackle data management and address coverage or quality concerns

How software solutions can help

Moderator:

John Davies, SVP, Executive Network, GreenBiz Group

Speakers: