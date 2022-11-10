How to Use Climate Science to Drive Your Net Zero Strategy

Date/Time: December 8, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

New Global Carbon Budget (GCB) projections – recently released at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt – showcase not only how much progress has been made in the past year to reduce CO2 emissions, but also how many years of “carbon budget” we have left.

Join us to learn about the latest GCB, last year’s carbon emissions trends, and how leaders can use this date to drive net zero strategies.

The webinar will be led by University of Exeter Professor and leading author of the GCB Pierre Friedlingstein, who will discuss:

Current trends and sources in global carbon emissions

The biggest emitters – and what can be done

How leaders can use this data to build and support their net zero plans

What emissions trends mean for the remaining carbon budget

Challenges and recommendations to reach net-zero CO2 emissions, and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius

How we can demystify climate science and apply it to decision-making

Speakers:

Pierre Friedlingstein, Professor and Chair in Mathematical Modelling of the Climate System at the University of Exeter

Jamie Beck Alexander, Director, Drawdown Labs

Moderator:

Dylan Siegler, VP Sustainability, GreenBiz Group

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.