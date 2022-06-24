How to use human-centered AI with Forethought and NEA

Deon Nicholas is the CEO and co-founder of Forethought, the AI company whose mission is to transform customer experiences with human-centered AI. Forethought has raised over $100 million in venture capital, including from NEA, which led Forethought’s $9.52 million Series A. Hear from NEA’s Vanessa Larco on what convinced the firm to invest in Forethought, and see Forethought’s early pitch deck that promised to up-end the customer service industry.

