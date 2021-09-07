How to use Siri in macOS Big Sur

Here are the steps for enabling and using the Siri voice assistant on your Mac, just like you do on your iPhone or iPad.

Beyond using Siri on an iPhone or iPad, you can work with the voice assistant on a Mac with Big Sur. Siri’s basic functionality is the same on a Mac as on a mobile device. But the steps for setting it up and customizing it differ slightly, mostly because of the differences between the operating systems.

You can tweak Siri to choose your language, region and voice. Once Siri is enabled, you activate it by your voice, by an icon or by a keyboard shortcut. Here’s how to get Siri working the way you want on your Mac.

Click the Apple icon and select System Preferences. In the System Preferences window, click the icon for Siri (Figure A).

Figure A

