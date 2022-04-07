How to watch Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory Cyber Rodeo

Some 15,000 ticket holders (and likely more) will gain entry Wednesday to the Tesla Cyber Rodeo, an event celebrating the opening of the company’s Giga Texas factory near Austin.

If the Tesla Cyber Rodeo is anything like the company’s previous events, it promises to be filled with thumping music, fantastical displays and a speech by CEO Elon Musk. Luckily, the fans, critics, media and other looky-loos, who were not issued a ticket can still get a peek at some of the splash, surprises and listen to Musk’s comments. And even if they do show up, Musk tweeted that the doors, which open at 4 p.m. CT, “will not be super strict.”

Tesla will be streaming the Cyber Rodeo on its You Tube channel starting at 7 p.m. PT with Musk coming on stage around 9 p.m. PT, according to a tweet from the chief executive. We have also embedded a link below so you can watch here.

However, those new to the world of Tesla and Musk should understand that timeline might just shift. (Tesla live events famously never start on time.)

[embedded content]

What will TechCrunch be watching for? Cameos and shoutouts are always fun. But we really want updates on the Tesla Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi and Tesla Roadster at an event that Musk tweeted “is gearing up to be literally the biggest party on Earth.”

This might be gearing up to be literally the biggest party on Earth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

And of course, there might be the “one last thing” moment that has become a consistent feature at Tesla events. For instance, back in 2017 during the Tesla Semi event, the back door of the truck opened up and designer Franz von Holzhausen drove out in a Roadster prototype. At the Cybertruck event in 2019, an electric ATV was showcased.

Our guess? We expect a different version of the Cybertruck prototype or maybe even an entirely new kind of electric pickup truck. What’s yours?