How Traceability Enables Circularity: Lessons from the Leaders

Date/Time: March 9, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)
One key to a circular economy is the ability to track and trace materials, components and finished products throughout their life-cycle, and into their second and subsequent lives. But how to do that? It’s not merely a technology fix, though there are a host of technologies that can help. It also requires a more systemic approach to materials selection, design, production and beyond.
So, how are companies managing? In this one-hour webcast we’ll explore the technologies, tools and tips from companies that are showing the way.
Among the things you’ll learn:
- The role of transparency and traceability in circular supply chains
- The current crop of enabling technology solutions
- The internal processes used by manufacturers and brands
- Trends to watch in 2022 and beyond
Moderator:
- Joel Makower, Chairman & Co-founder, GreenBiz Group
Speakers:
- Natasha Franck, Founder & CEO, EON
- Danielle Joseph, Managing Director, Closed Loop Partners
Source: GreenBiz