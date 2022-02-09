 Press "Enter" to skip to content

How Traceability Enables Circularity: Lessons from the Leaders

By Peter Moore on February 9, 2022

Date/Time: March 9, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

One key to a circular economy is the ability to track and trace materials, components and finished products throughout their life-cycle, and into their second and subsequent lives. But how to do that? It’s not merely a technology fix, though there are a host of technologies that can help. It also requires a more systemic approach to materials selection, design, production and beyond.

So, how are companies managing? In this one-hour webcast we’ll explore the technologies, tools and tips from companies that are showing the way.

Among the things you’ll learn:

  • The role of transparency and traceability in circular supply chains
  • The current crop of enabling technology solutions
  • The internal processes used by manufacturers and brands
  • Trends to watch in 2022 and beyond

Moderator:

  • Joel Makower, Chairman & Co-founder, GreenBiz Group 

Speakers:

  • Natasha Franck, Founder & CEO, EON
  • Danielle Joseph, Managing Director, Closed Loop Partners

Peter Moore
