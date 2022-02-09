How Traceability Enables Circularity: Lessons from the Leaders

Date/Time: March 9, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

One key to a circular economy is the ability to track and trace materials, components and finished products throughout their life-cycle, and into their second and subsequent lives. But how to do that? It’s not merely a technology fix, though there are a host of technologies that can help. It also requires a more systemic approach to materials selection, design, production and beyond.

So, how are companies managing? In this one-hour webcast we’ll explore the technologies, tools and tips from companies that are showing the way.

Among the things you’ll learn:

The role of transparency and traceability in circular supply chains

The current crop of enabling technology solutions

The internal processes used by manufacturers and brands

Trends to watch in 2022 and beyond

Moderator:

Joel Makower, Chairman & Co-founder, GreenBiz Group

Speakers: