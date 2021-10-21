How Your Organization Can Buy Paris Agreement-Verified Rainforest Carbon Credits for the First Time

Date/Time: November 18, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

As governments step up efforts to strengthen the Paris Agreement at COP26 and tackle the climate emergency, corporate action has never been more critical. Join our webinar and learn how, for the first time, corporations can achieve carbon neutrality, protect tropical rainforests, and directly support the global climate agreement.

Formalized in Article 5 of the Paris Agreement, the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation (REDD+) Mechanism was designed to “slow, halt and reverse forest cover and carbon loss” globally. The initiative has led to sequential declines in emissions and helped protect over 90% of the world’s tropical rainforests for over two decades.

Previously only available through the UNFCCC to governments and multilateral banks, Paris Agreement-verified rainforest carbon credits can now be purchased directly from countries by corporations, institutional investors, and consumers. In March this year, Papua New Guinea was the first country to join a new trading platform called REDD.plus when it onboarded 9 million metric tons of carbon reductions. These credits will be followed by over 110 million tonnes from Belize and Gabon in the next twelve months.

Join the webinar and learn about:

Natural-based solutions and how they can help tackle the climate emergency

The global rainforest conservation initiative UNFCCC REDD+ mechanism, and how effective it has been

Paris Agreement-verified REDD+ rainforest carbon credits, and what makes them high quality

How corporations can purchase UNFCCC REDD+ carbon credits

Moderator:

Jim Giles, Carbon Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Kevin Conrad, Executive Director, Coalition for Rainforest Nations

Federica Bietta, Managing Director, Coalition for Rainforest Nations

Peter Boyd, Advisor, REDD.plus & Resident Fellow, Yale Center for Business and the Environment

Mark Grundy, Director, Marketing & Communications, Coalition for Rainforest Nations

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.