Hoymiles introduces hybrid inverters for residential solar, storage

From pv magazine USA

Hoymiles has unveiled the HYS-LV-USG1 series of single-phase hybrid inverters. They are designed for residential and small commercial solar-plus-storage projects.

The inverters come in sizes ranging from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW of output power. Hybrid inverters enable two-way conversion of electricity from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), as well as DC to AC.

The hybrid inverters sport a max efficiency of 97.6% and a CEC efficiency of 97%. Double maximum power point (MPPT) trackers support up to 32 A of MPPT current. The inverters support 120 V / 240 V backup power without requiring the installation of an external autotransformer.

Hoymiles’ new inverters enable a DC/AC ratio of up to 150%. The company said this leads to a lower system cost when compared with systems of the same capacity using other conventional inverters.

The inverters come with integrated arc fault protection and rapid shutdown features. The inverters also allow users to check real-time system data and perform remote operations and maintenance via a transfer stick.

An onboard energy management system allows users to shift between self-consumption mode, “economic mode,” and backup power mode to suit their needs.

“By acting as a medium between solar and grid energy, we ensure electricity is not just accessible but also adaptable and reliable,” said Neutron Wang, product director for Hoymiles. “With our latest inverters, we are pushing the frontiers of solar technology, fostering energy autonomy.”

Hoymiles is a global module-level power electronics (MLPE) solution provider specializing in module-level microinverters, storage systems and rapid shutdown systems. Spec sheets for its new products are listed here.