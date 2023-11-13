Huasun claims 24.16% efficiency, 750 W output for heterojunction solar panel

Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Huasun announced that its Himalaya G12-132 heterojunction (HJT) solar module has reached an output of 750.54 W and a power conversion efficiency of 24.16%.

TÜV SUD has confirmed the results.

For the same module technology, the manufacturer achieved in September an output of 744.4 W and an efficiency of 23.96%.

“This achievement is attributed to the notable progress in cell efficiency, coupled with the refinement of the polyisobutylene (PIB) and light conversion film encapsulation process,” the company said, without providing further details.

In September, the company explained that the new record was made possible by applying low-temperature silver paste with high-density fine busbar printing technology to the module production.

“We will continue to break records for module efficiency and power output after gradually introducing new technologies like metallized film and busbarless design into mass production,” it stated at the time.

In March, Huasun started making solar panels at its HJT cell factory in Xuancheng, in China’s Anhui province. Currently, it has a production capacity of over 20 GW.

In the second half of 2022, Huasun launched the G12 series of HJT solar modules, with a focus on utility-scale projects.