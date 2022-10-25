Huasun launches 400 W all-black heterojunction solar module with 21.96% efficiency

The Himalaya M6 Black Series module.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/thumbnail_full-black_front–e1666684618113-600×349.png” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/thumbnail_full-black_front-e1666684618113-1200×698-1.png”>

Chinese PV module manufacturer Huasun has unveiled a new all-black heterojunction (HJT) solar panel for rooftop applications.

“Recently Huasun’s Himalaya M6 series 120-cell full-black light-weight HJT module gained the TUV certification and is about to be put into mass production,” the company said in a statement. “The module adopts an integrated pure black design, and the fashionable appearance is perfectly integrated with the roof.”

The new product is available in five versions with a power output of 380 W to 400 W and a power conversion efficiency ranging from 20.86% to 21.96%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.83 V and 46.20 V and the short-circuit current spans from 10.54 A and 10.74 A.

The panel measures 1,755 mm x 1,038 mm x 30 mm and weighs 19.5 kg. It features 120 half-cut monocrystalline PERC cells measuring 166 mm x 83 mm. “The HJT cells have the advantages of low-temperature coefficient, high bifaciality and low PID and LID, while the multiple busbar design reduces the current transmission distance and improves the optical utilization,” the panel maker stated.

Popular content

The new product can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and also features an IP68 enclosure and black anodized aluminum frame. It has a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per C and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The new product comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88% of the nominal output power.

In July 2021, Huasun said it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.26% for an HJT solar cell — a result confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin in Germany. Last year, the manufacturer installed 2.7 GW of heterojunction production lines at its factory in Anhui Province.