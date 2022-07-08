Huawei tops inverter supply rankings for 2021

Huawei was the world’s largest inverter supplier in terms of shipments in 2021, followed by Sungrow, according to a new report by Wood Mackenzie.

The two companies have held the same positions since 2016, with Huawei securing the top spot for the seventh year in a row. Global PV inverter shipments reachers 225,3 GWac in 2021, up 22% growth from 2021.

“Huawei’s market share stayed at a stable 23% in 2021 while Sungrow ranked a close second at about 21% growing from approximately 19% in 2020,” the analysts said. “Second runner-up Growatt accounted for 7% of market share, replacing SMA which slid down to sixth position. Together, the top three vendors control over half of the world’s solar PV inverter market.”



GoodWe jumped four positions to rank fifth in 2021, due to large shipments to the Asia- Pacific region – particularly China and South Korea, Wood Mackenzie said. “Entering the top 10 list for the first time is Israeli-backed SolarEdge, which secured the ninth spot in 2021, adding about 1,000 MW.

The Asia-Pacific region was once again the biggest market last year, accounting for more than half of total shipments. Europe and the United States had shares of 23% and 14%, respectively.