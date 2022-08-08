Hubble Captures Colorful Celestial Cloudscape in the Orion Nebula

This vibrant celestial cloudscape from the NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA/ESA Hubble Space TelescopeThe Hubble Space Telescope (often referred to as Hubble or HST) is one of NASA's Great Observatories and was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. It is one of the largest and most versatile space telescopes in use and features a 2.4-meter mirror and four main instruments that observe in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It was named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Hubble Space Telescope captures the colorful region surrounding the Herbig-Haro object HH 505. Luminous regions surrounding newborn stars, Herbig-Haro objects are formed when stellar winds or jets of gas spewing from these newborn stars form shockwaves colliding with nearby gas and dust at high speeds. In the case of HH 505, these outflows originate from the star IX Ori, which lies on the outskirts of the Orion Nebula around 1000 light-years away from Earth. The outflows themselves are visible as gracefully curving structures at the top and bottom of this image. They are distorted into sinuous curves by their interaction with the large-scale flow of gas and dust from the core of the Orion Nebula.

Captured with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), this observation was made by astronomers studying the properties of outflows and protoplanetary discs. The Orion Nebula is teeming with intense ultraviolet radiation from bright young stars. The shockwaves formed by the outflows are brightly visible to Hubble, but the slower-moving currents of stellar material are also highlighted by this radiation. That allows astronomers to directly observe jets and outflows and learn more about their structures.

The Orion Nebula is a dynamic region of dust and gas where thousands of stars are forming and is the closest region of massive star formation to Earth. As a result, it is one of the most scrutinized areas of the night sky and has frequently been a target for the Hubble Space Telescope. This observation was also part of a spellbinding Hubble mosaic (see above) of the Orion Nebula, which combined 520 ACS images in five different colors to create the sharpest view ever taken of the region.