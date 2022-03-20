 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hubble Space Telescope Captures a “Five-Star” Rated Gravitational Lens

By Crystal Jones on March 20, 2022

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of galaxy cluster SDSS J1004+4112 as part of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. The image is the first-ever picture of a single distant quasar lensed into five images and also shows a rich abundance of banana-like arcs from lends background galaxies and even a supernova. Credit: European Space Agency, NASA, Keren Sharon (Tel-Aviv University) and Eran Ofek (CalTech)

This full-size Hubble image shows galaxy cluster SDSS J1004+4112 that was discovered as part of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. It is one of the more distant clusters known (seven billion light-years, redshift z=0.68), and is seen when the Universe was half its present age. The image is the first-ever picture of a single distant quasar lensed into five images and also shows a rich abundance of banana-like arcs from lends background galaxies and even a supernova. Four of the five quasar images are seen as star-like images surrounding the center of the cluster. The fifth quasar image is embedded to the right of the core of the central galaxy in the cluster.

Crystal Jones
