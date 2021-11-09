 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hubble Team Successfully Recovers Advanced Camera for Surveys, Investigation Continues

By Crystal Jones on November 9, 2021

Hubble drifts over Earth after its release on May 19, 2009, by the crew of the Space Shuttle Atlantis. The crew had performed all planned tasks over the course of five spacewalks, making the Servicing Mission 4 (SM4), the fifth astronaut visit to the Hubble Space Telescope, an unqualified success. Credit: NASA

The Hubble team successfully recovered the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument on November 7. The instrument has started taking science observations once again. Hubble’s other instruments remain in safe mode while NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.””>NASA continues investigating the lost synchronization messages first detected on October 23. The camera was selected as the first instrument to recover as it faces the fewest complications should a lost message occur.

Over the past week, the mission team has continued investigating the root cause of the synchronization issues and has seen no additional problems. The team will continue looking into possible short-term solutions this week and develop estimates for implementation. Once this occurs, the team will discuss returning the other instruments to operational status and resuming their science observations.

Crystal Jones
