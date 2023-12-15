Hubble’s Heroic Comeback: NASA Reignites Science Operations After Gyro Challenges

Following a gyroscope issue, NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA has successfully resumed science operations of the Hubble Space TelescopeThe Hubble Space Telescope (often referred to as Hubble or HST) is one of NASA's Great Observatories and was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. It is one of the largest and most versatile space telescopes in use and features a 2.4-meter mirror and four main instruments that observe in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It was named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>Hubble Space Telescope, with systems functioning optimally.

NASA restored the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope to science operations on December 8. The telescope had paused science observations on November 23 due to an issue with one of its gyros. The spacecraft is in good health and once again operating using all three of its gyros.

NASA decided to restore the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope to science operations following a series of tests to gain insight into the gyro performance that caused the spacecraft to pause science operations.

After analyzing the data, the team determined science operations could resume under three-gyro control. Based on the performance observed during the tests, the team has decided to operate the gyros in a higher-precision mode during science observations. Hubble’s instruments and the observatory itself remain stable and in good health.

Hubble’s two main cameras, Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, resumed science observations on December 8. The team is planning to restore operations to the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph and Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph later this month.

About the Hubble Space Telescope

Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope is a marvel of modern astronomy, orbiting Earth to capture unprecedented views of the universe. Unlike ground-based telescopes, Hubble operates above the distortion of Earth’s atmosphere, delivering crystal-clear images of distant galaxies, nebulae, and other celestial phenomena.

Its discoveries have revolutionized our understanding of the universe, from revealing the accelerated expansion of the universe to capturing the most detailed views of planets in our solar system. Hubble’s longevity and adaptability have made it one of the most significant instruments in the history of astronomy, continuously pushing the frontiers of our cosmic knowledge.