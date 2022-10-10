Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Today, October 10, Hulu raised its subscription prices. Announced in August, the Disney-owned streaming service, as well as ESPN+ and Disney+, are all getting price hikes. Hulu is increasing its ad-supported plan from $6.99 to $7.99 per month. Its ad-free plan now costs $14.99 per month instead of $12.99 per month.

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.

Hulu’s Live TV bundles will remain unchanged today, but a price hike is likely on the way. The basic bundle—Hulu Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+–costs $69.99 per month and includes ads and bundles Disney+ and ESPN+ with Hulu. Hulu Live TV, ESPN+ with ads and ad-free Disney+ will still cost $74.99 per month.

Price hikes are a common move for streaming services. In January, Netflix raised the prices of its subscription plans in the U.S. Around the same time last year, Hulu increased its subscription prices.

The increases can overwhelm consumers, which is one reason why churn and return are so prevalent. Antenna found less than 30 million cancellations in Q1 2022, 12% higher than any quarter in history.