Hungarian start-up launches solar tile with output of 167W per m²

Developed by Hungarian manufacturer Terràn, the Generon solar tile is based on concrete support and weighs is in at 5.7kg.

Hungarian start-up Terràn has launched a solar tile with a power output of 15 W or 167 W per m². “The tiles are based on concrete supports and are produced at our manufacturing facility in Pècs, Hungary,” a company’s spokesperson told pv magazine.

The panel features an open-circuit voltage of 2.31V, and a short-circuit current of 6.52A.

Called Generon, the new product measures 330x420mm, weighs 5.7kg, and has a tiling width of 300 mm. It is fabricated with 158.75mm monocrystalline PERC solar cells, which are cut by the manufacturer with a laser technique to make them smaller.

The tile also features a black backsheet and 3,2mm anti-reflecting glass. It is laminated with ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foil and comes with a 20-year performance warranty.

A 5kW rooftop system built with the Generon tile.

“Ecoprogetti provided fully automatic equipment especially customized for BIPV applications for a total 170 tiles per hour or a solar tile every 20 seconds,” the spokesperson went on to say. “The line is fully operational since June and is mainly supplying European customers.”

The new product measures 330x420mm.

According to the Italian PV equipment provider, its line is equipped with amorphous robots to handle the panels, fully automatic laser scribers, and bussing process sun simulators to test the efficiency and other testing machines.

The tile has a power output of 15kW.

“The production also benefits from a new design of an ecoprinter, a machine that accurately colors the ribbon,” stated Ecoprogetti CEO, Laura Sartore. “The machines are built with the best European components, all assembled to make the machines easy to use and with the lower maintenance and operating costs for the manufacturer.”