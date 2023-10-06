Hybrid PV-biogas microgrids for EV charging

Scientists from India and South Africa have assessed the technical and economic opportunity of operating hybrid PV-biogas microgrids to charge electric vehicles (EVs).

“The study carried out could be useful for the authorities working in EV charging stations infrastructure development, policymakers and researchers,” the research group said. “The challenges associated with this work are mass adoption of EVs and consumer’s readiness to purchase the technology.”

They introduced the system in “Assessment of microgrid integrated biogas–photovoltaic powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) for sustainable future,” which was recently published in Energy Reports. The study was conducted by scientists from India’s REVA University, SDM College of Engineering and Technology, RYM Engineering College and the National Institute of Technology, along with a scientist from South Africa’s University of Johannesburg. The results were first shown at the 8th International Conference on Sustainable and Renewable Energy Engineering.