Hybrid wind-solar complex under development in Denmark

Eurowind Energy said its sites could host more than 1 GW of capacity.

Danish renewables company Eurowind Energy has announced plans to combine solar with wind turbines at five locations.

The “energy centers” it has identified already host turbines. It said it will also add battery storage and hydrogen production facilities, with the additional possibility of hydrogen refining and biogas equipment.

The company said it has lodged a planning application for 700 hectares of land to host solar panels at the Energipark Overgaard in Randers municipality, where it has 26 wind turbines. That site is Denmark’s largest onshore wind farm, according to Eurowind.

Based on prices in Germany in 2020, 700 hectares could host around 630 MW of solar generating capacity. Another 375 hectares has been secured from landowners for solar at the developer’s Energipark in Aalborg. The company said it has also proposed a solar element in its plans for the Nørrekær Enge II site in Vesthimmerland.

“Solar PV and wind turbines will always be the starting point for us,” said CEO Jens Rasmussen. “They produce the green power that is used in the other parts of the energy center. That part is in place. We are also working with battery technology because this way we can provide balance services to the electricity grid. We have already tested batteries and will perform several tests at our plant at Greenlab Skive.”

Eurowind also quoted Rasmussen as saying that the company sees “electrolysis as part of all [its] energy centers and [its] medium-sized energy parks.” The company also claims to be “relatively advanced” at making power-to-X technologies a part of the project.