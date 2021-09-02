Hydrogen-powered truck set for launch in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

H2X Global plans to launch its new Warrego pickup truck in Australia’s Gold Coast region, and is already taking orders for the vehicle.

The company says the vehicle features a 200 kW motor system, 66 kW and optional 90 kW fuel cell systems, and 60 kW to 100 kW energy storage systems between its battery and super capacitor units. The Warrego has a 500 km driving range and a refueling time of between three and five minutes.

With its hybrid system, H2X says the vehicle can on pure hydrogen, “drastically” reducing refueling time, while increasing driving range and hydrogen efficiency.

Popular content

H2X’s Warrego Ute ” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2021/09/h2x-global-ute-200-600×400.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2021/09/h2x-global-ute-200.jpeg”>

The company describes the Warrego as the first in a “range of uniquely designed and developed fuel cell electric vehicles” it plans to release over the next 24 months.

In November 2020, H2X Marine – the boat-building unit of the fledgling automotive manufacturer – announced a partnership with Queensland-based shipbuilding specialist WildCat Marine to manufacture a range of hydrogen-fueled passenger ferries for industrial and commercial use.

Fuel cell vehicles are expected to face an uphill battle when competing with more mature electric vehicle technologies for light vehicles and passenger cars. However, there is much interest in using hydrogen to transport heavy trucks, ferries, ships and planes.