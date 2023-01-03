Hydropower supplier starts building 1 GW solar project in India

From pv magazine India

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has laid the foundation stone for a 1 GW solar project that will be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Hydropower producer SJVN is developing the ground-mount solar project.

SJVN won the rights to build the project under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme, in an auction conducted by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). The hydropower producer has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the solar project to Tata Power Solar.

Total project development costs have been estimated at INR 5,492 crore ($720 million). The installation is expected to generate 2454.55 million units of electricity in the first year of operations and approximately 56,838.32 million units over 25 years. The project is scheduled for commissioning by May 2024.