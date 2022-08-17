Hygenco, Jindal Stainless sign India’s first long-term green hydrogen offtake deal

From pv magazine India

Hygenco India has signed India’s first long-term green hydrogen offtake agreement with Jindal Stainless. The agreement will see Hygenco build, own and operate a multi-megawatt green hydrogen facility for a period of 20 years.

The plant will purportedly be the first multi-megawatt scale plant with a long-term offtake agreement in Asia to be commissioned in the next 12 months. The plant will help Jindal Stainless to reduce its carbon emissions by about 2,700 metric tons per year.

“This is one of the most significant landmarks for the hydrogen industry in India and globally as it demonstrates the competitiveness and cost-efficiency of green hydrogen.,” said Amit Bansal, the CEO of Hygenco.

The plant will be controlled by an advanced energy management and control system. The system monitors several parameters, including hydrogen generation, renewable energy generation, states of charge, pressure, and temperature and makes autonomous real-time decisions for achieving high efficiency.

Hygenco plans to invest more than $300 million in green hydrogen projects across India over the next three years. The large-scale adoption of green hydrogen will be vital for India, which depends on energy imports. This will significantly push the government’s ambitious National Hydrogen Mission, which envisages the production of 5 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030.