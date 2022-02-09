 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyundai enters heterojunction PV module business

By Peter Moore on February 9, 2022

Hyundai wants to use a partnership with South Korean PV equipment supplier Jusung Engineering to commercialize solar modules based on 24.45%-efficient heterojunction solar cells.

Image: Hyundai Energy Solutions

Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries, has said that it will partner with PV production equipment supplier Jusung Engineering on the development of tandem heterojunction (HJT) solar modules.

Jusung Engineering will be responsible for developing the manufacturing processes and the equipment for the production of heterojunction products based on 182 mm M10 wafers.

Via the new partnership, Hyunday Energy Solution aims to commercialize heterojunction panels with a power conversion efficiency that is purportedly 23% higher than that of conventional PERC panels.

Jusung Engineering, which supplies equipment for both thin-film and crystalline silicon solar products, said last summer that it has developed an n-type single-crystal HJT solar cell with an efficiency of 24.45%. The result was certified by the Korea Energy Research Institute.

