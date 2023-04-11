Iberdrola plans to open 1.6 GW PV module factory in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

A little over a month after Iberdrola announced its alliance with Exiom to build a 500 MW TOPCon solar module factory in Asturias, Spain, the energy giant has announced plans for a new PV module factory in Extremadura, Spain.

It has submitted a PV panel manufacturing project to the third call of the Innovation Fund, the European Commission’s aid program for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies.

If successful, the factory will have a production capacity of 1.6 GW per year, equivalent to 3 million panels, and it could cover a third of the current demand in Spain, according to Iberdrola. “This new industry will boost local economic development with the creation of 500 direct jobs”, the company said.

Iberdrola has not disclosed the technology of the PV panels or any other details. The third call for small-scale projects of the Innovation Fund was launched on March 30 and ends on Sept. 30, 2023. It has a budget of €100 million ($109 million) to support projects with a capital expenditure between €2.5 million and €7.5 million.

