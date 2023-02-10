Iberdrola to deploy 25 MW floating PV plant on gravel pit in France

From pv magazine Spain

Iberdrola says it will build its first floating solar plant in Europe on the Bischwiller quarry in the French municipality of Kurtzenhouse, in the region of Alsace. The Spanish energy company secured the project in a tender last year. It will build the 25 MW facility on a quarry that has been flooded with water.

In January, Iberdrolas launched environmental and technical studies to choose the most appropriate technological solutions for the project and the site. It expects to complete the studies in early 2024. It will request building permits in spring 2024 for commissioning by the end of summer 2026.

The energy company says it will choose local companies to build the plant. It told pv magazine that it will specialize in the development of floating photovoltaic solar projects on active industrial sites.

Iberdrola has been present in France for 20 years and plans to invest around €4 billion ($43 billion) by 2025, mainly in renewable energy projects. It recently announced the signing of a PPA with Solvay for a plant in France. In addition, it is currently building a 496 MW offshore wind farm in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc.

Iberdrola currently operates 11 wind projects with a total installed capacity of 118 MW. It is now developing an 800 MW portfolio of wind and PV projects.