Iberdrola to hybridize four Spanish wind farms with solar PV

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has submitted several proposals to hybridize some of its wind farms in Spain with solar plants.

According to the Spanish Official Journal, the company plans to build a PV plant with a capacity of up to 33.3 MW in the municipality of El Almendro, Huelva province. It already operates a 22 MW wind farm in the province, which is in the southern region of Andalusia.

The company also intends to build a 49.5 MW solar park across the municipalities of Vara del Rey, Sisante and Tébar, in the same province. It will connect that capacity to a similarly sized wind facility it owns in the area.

In addition, Iberdrola plans to couple a 57.6 MW solar project with a 40 MW wind farm in Huelva province, spanning the municipalities of Ayamonte, San Silvestre de Guzmán and Villablanca.

Popular content

Finally, it plans to build a 45.5 MW solar farm in El Almendro. That project will be linked to a hybrid wind solar complex that is expected to have a capacity of 76 MW.

The company is currently building one of the world’s largest hybrid wind-solar projects in Port Augusta, South Australia. It is investing AUD 500 million (€364.2 million) in that installation. It will combine 210 MW of wind power with 107 MW of solar PV.

The company aims to start commercial operations at Port Augusta this year. The project will involve suppliers from around the world.