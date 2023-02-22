Iberdrola to open PV module factory in Spain

Exiom Solution PV module production line

From pv magazine Spain

Iberdrola said this week that it is now working with Exiom Solution to build a solar module factory in Langreo, Spain. The company has not revealed the planned capacity of the factory, but said it will be one of Europe’s first “industrial-scale” facilities.

It will initially invest €20 million ($21.3 million). It said it expects to start commercial operations by the end of this year.

“Exiom is a manufacturer with 100% Spanish capital, based in Asturias itself, and one of the only European companies to appear on the prestigious list of Tier 1 manufacturers,” Iberdrola said. “The opening of this new factory in Europe responds to the interest of both companies in achieving competitive manufacturing at the EU level, focused in a first phase on solar panels with the possibility of expanding the partnership to other components of the photovoltaic value chain.”



Exiom currently produces solar modules at two factories in China with a combined capacity of 1 GW. Its main markets are Europe and Asia. It reported a turnover of around €200 million in 2022 and currently employs around 300 people.