IDeals lists Spanish solar M&As for October

By Peter Moore on November 16, 2023

iDeals and M&A Community says there were 16 merger and acquisitions (M&As) announced in Spain in October.

A solar park built by Avangrid, subsidiary of US company Iberdrola.
A solar park built by Avangrid, subsidiary of US company Iberdrola.

Image: Avagrind.

From pv magazine Spain

Software company iDeals and virtual forum M&A Community have compiled a list of the M&As, PV project purchases, and other financial deals in Spain in October.

They shared the list exclusively with pv magazine:

  1. Swiss fund Partners Group agrees to invest in Exus Management Partners
  2. Prosolia acquires four PV plants in Alicante, after US fund EIG provided Prosolia with €255 million ($243 million) in June
  3. Laurion Group acquires more than 5% of EiDF Solar
  4. Swiss fund Partners Group agrees to invest in Elecnor’s renewables subsidiary, Enerfin
  5. Tokyu Land Corp. and Renewable Japan buy a 39.9 MW PV project in Spain, with €2 billion to be invested in renewables over the next five years
  6. Greenvolt closes the purchase of 75% of Iberian Renovables
  7. Iberdrola negotiates to sell Norges Bank 49% of its Portuguese renewable portfolio
  8. BNP Paribas buys 6.3% share in Audax Renewables
  9. Statkraft announces plans to buy 500 MW of Portuguese renewables by 2030
  10. Grenergy sells 300 MW of Spanish PV to Allianz for more than €270 million
  11. Everwood prepares to sell 3,000 MW of PV to DVP Solar
  12. Spanish CVC fund seeks a buyer for its stake in Naturgy
  13. Hitachi Energy buys majority stake in Sevillana eks Energy
  14. Octopus Energy announces plans to invest in two Portuguese renewable energy developers and deploy 250 MW of new solar by 2027
  15. Spanish-Austrian renewable group RP Global hires Lazard to coordinate the company’s sales process, up to a valuation of roughly €1 billion

Source: pv magazine

Peter Moore
