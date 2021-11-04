Ideematec unveils one-in-portrait solar tracker

The Horizon L:TEC tracking system.

German solar tracker supplier Ideematec has launched a one–in–portrait (1P) tracking system in response to customer demand for 1P architectures.

The Horizon L:TEC tracking system, according to the manufacturer, can be used with up to 180 photovoltaic panels and up to six strings per tracker. The new product is suited to all kinds of solar modules, including high-power products, the company also said, and is able to withstand winds of up to 180 km per hour.



The horizontal single-axis tracker has the typical size of 195×2.5m and its tracking range is 55 degrees as standard and 60 degrees upon request. Ground clearance is 300mm as standard, and 500mm upon request. The solar tracking method is based on the astronomical algorithm 3D adaptive back-tracking.

“The Horizon L:TEC range offers the best lifetime value, with 99.6% uptime, the best system lifetime performance, and delivers the highest additional gains,” Ideematec said in a statement. “A snow sensor is also available for colder regions.”



It further explained that the tracker’s drive unit places the table loads directly into the foundations. “Only 2.3% of the load from the table is on the drive tube during tracking, the rest is diverted to the post,” it went on to say. “Once locked, there is no force on the drive tube.”

The product comes with a 15-year product guarantee and Ideematec also offers 25-year protection against perforation corrosion.