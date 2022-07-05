Ifri-Sol launches M10 rooftop solar module

Tunisia-based solar panel manufacturer Ifri-Sol has unveiled a new solar module for rooftop applications with a power output of up to 505 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.44%.

“The module can be used for either residential or commercial and industrial PV projects,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It relies on gallium-doped p-type monocrystalline solar cells provided by Chinese manufacturer Tongwei and Aiko Solar.”

The new IF-HMW module uses 132 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers and busbar technology. It is available in nine versions with nominal power of 405 W to 505 W and efficiency spanning from 20.88% to 21.44%. The open-circuit voltage is between 35.13 V and 46.09 V and the short-circuit current is between 11-16 A and 14.01 A.

The smallest panel of the series measures 1,709 mm x 1,135 x 35 mm and the largest has a size of 2,075 mm x 1,135 mm x 35 mm. Its weight ranges from 21.2 kg to 26.2 kg.

It is built with 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and a 3.5 mm aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The new product comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.0% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.

Currently, Ifri-Sol has of module production capacity of 750 and plans to increase it to 1 GW by the end of this year. Its panel factory is located in Enfidha, in north-eastern Tunisia.