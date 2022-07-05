Ifri-Sol launches M10 rooftop solar module

Tunisia-based solar panel manufacturer Ifri-Sol has unveiled a new solar module for rooftop applications with a power output of up to 505 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 21.44%.
“The module can be used for either residential or commercial and industrial PV projects,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It relies on gallium-doped p-type monocrystalline solar cells provided by Chinese manufacturer Tongwei and Aiko Solar.”
The new IF-HMW module uses 132 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers and busbar technology. It is available in nine versions with nominal power of 405 W to 505 W and efficiency spanning from 20.88% to 21.44%. The open-circuit voltage is between 35.13 V and 46.09 V and the short-circuit current is between 11-16 A and 14.01 A.
The smallest panel of the series measures 1,709 mm x 1,135 x 35 mm and the largest has a size of 2,075 mm x 1,135 mm x 35 mm. Its weight ranges from 21.2 kg to 26.2 kg.
Popular content
It is built with 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and a 3.5 mm aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
The new product comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.0% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.
Currently, Ifri-Sol has of module production capacity of 750 and plans to increase it to 1 GW by the end of this year. Its panel factory is located in Enfidha, in north-eastern Tunisia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine