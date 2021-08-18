Ikea becomes wind and solar power provider in Sweden

Ikea is currently selling its Solstråle panels across several countries.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has announced it will become a renewable electricity provider in its home country.

Through its Strömma offer, the company and its Swedish partner, Svea Solar, will soon begin selling electricity produced exclusively by photovoltaics and wind to all kinds of residential customers, regardless of whether they live in a house or an apartment, and at a “low price.”

The electricity will be supplied by wind and solar facilities that cannot be older than five years, the company said in a statement, noting that this is aimed at creating pressure for new investment in renewable electricity production.



The offer implies the payment of a monthly fixed tariff of SEK39 ($4.40) plus a variable cost that depends on electricity consumption. The cost of the guarantee of origin is added to each kilowatt-hour used by the customer and is variable depending on the purchase price at which Svea Solar buys wind and solar power.

Ikea is currently active in the PV sector in Sweden, through the sale of its “Solstråle” PV modules. The Solstråle service is already offered in other countries where Ikea has signed partnership agreements with local installers to enable the sale of complete, turnkey home solar rooftop systems. It is currently available in France, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland and the U.K.