 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Imec integrates silicon heterojunction solar cells into curved surfaces

By Peter Moore on November 29, 2023

Imec has successfully integrated silicon heterojunction PV cells into curved surfaces, resulting in a 6% efficiency increase compared to passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) half cells. The cells are suitable for applications in vehicle-integrated and building-integrated PV (BIPV).

Image: Imec

Belgian research center Imec is working with research and industrial partners to integrate silicon heterojunction solar cells into curved glass to create solar products that could be used for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV), as well as for BIPV systems.

The Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is financially backing the SNRoof project. The consortium consisted of the industrial partners AGP eGlass, IPTE Factory Automation, Arkema France Sa and Michiels Group.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »