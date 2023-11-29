Imec integrates silicon heterojunction solar cells into curved surfaces

Belgian research center Imec is working with research and industrial partners to integrate silicon heterojunction solar cells into curved glass to create solar products that could be used for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV), as well as for BIPV systems.

The Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is financially backing the SNRoof project. The consortium consisted of the industrial partners AGP eGlass, IPTE Factory Automation, Arkema France Sa and Michiels Group.