Importance of Human Interaction as AI and ML Rises

The need for interaction and communication is embedded in humans. Most of this interaction in the modern era is done through AI and ML tools. But does the importance of human interaction diminish as AI and ML rise?

AI and ML are indeed replacing most human interactions. We have examples of chatbots and AI-based call attendants. But this rising use of AI and ML increases the need for human interaction instead of diminishing it. People often feel unsatisfied and crave human interaction after dealing with machines. The decreasing human interaction and rising robotic communications are also leading to many social and psychological issues.

In this article, we have discussed the reasons for the rising popularity of machine learning. And its impacts on human beings. We have also evaluated the plausible future of AI and ML and the importance of human interaction in the modern era.

Why Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is Gaining Importance?

Artificial intelligence tools mimic human-like intelligence and behavior, and this is the reason for its widespread popularity. Even a few advanced tools can talk like humans and respond in real-time. As a result, you can now see ML applications all around you. It is not just limited to regular Chatbots, but some advanced apps are even used for counseling and career guidance.

Here are some of the reasons for the increasing popularity of artificial intelligence tools and apps:

Availability

The AI-based interactive tools are always available for users and can be accessed at any time. Therefore, it does not need breaks like humans and does not get tired.

These apps can work continuously without any time boundaries.

Time-Saving

AI machines are super-fast and efficient. It quickly processes the data and responds back pretty soon to the queries. Human representatives usually took longer skimming through the data and then getting back to the users. The efficiency and time-saving features of AI and ML apps make them a preferred choice.

Cost-Effective

AI and ML tools usually need one-time payments and small monthly or yearly subscriptions. End users do not need to invest further in its maintenance and update. In contrast, the human workforce is costly, and the authorities need to invest in timely maintenance of the hardware and software used by the employees. This makes AI and ML apps low maintenance and cost-effective assistants.

Free from Bias

There are higher chances of human bias when it comes to communication and one-to-one interaction. For example, businesses often suffer due to the attitude, mood swings, or lack of focus of their human communicators. Moreover, human beings are likely to get biased and judgmental and respond to queries based on their perception. But there is no such issue of bias with AI-based communication tools.

How Are AI and ML Interactions Affecting Humans?

AI and ML tools seem promising when it comes to convenience and better HR services. But rising AI and ML interactive tools have adverse effects on human beings.

Human beings need other human beings to interact and communicate. Talking to robots and lack of human interaction increases depression, anxiety, and other psychological issues. It is also promoting anger and frustration. The machine era is making human beings more restless and irritated.

AI and ML apps are machines and have their own limitations. They can process based on the data in their system only. The tools may get stuck or give wrong and irrelevant answers when any query or communication is beyond their limited data.

Moreover, AI tools cannot read between the lines and understand the contextual meanings. It can only process based on the words uttered by human beings. This way, it might misinterpret the message and provide incorrect guidance.

Importance of Human Interaction in the Modern Era

This era of technological advancement and Artificial Intelligence is taking over the role of human beings in many industries, and this includes dealing and interacting with people as well. For example, nowadays, there are some counseling tools and career guidance apps gaining popularity in people. But the rising use of these tools is increasing the importance of human interaction due to these reasons.

Warmth

No matter how advanced the current AI and ML apps are, they lack the warmth and care that is the core of human interaction. Robots can be good listeners and provide apt guidance, but there are no feelings in them. They can neither console the hurt souls nor can offer anything beyond just giving advice.

Understanding

AI and ML tools have limitations of understanding. Humans can read between the lines and can understand unsaid words. They focus on verbal as well as nonverbal cues while listening to the other person. And can better understand the person’s inner feelings, giving an edge to human interaction over AI and ML apps.

Feelings and Emotions

The human voice is a reflection of their inner emotional state and feelings. There is a vast difference in human pitch when they are happy, excited, and sad. Just the tone and pitch of voice change the whole game of communication. AI and ML tools are robots, and there are no feelings and emotions in them. Their tone and voice are flat and free from all emotion. And this is where it lacks far behind human interaction.

Future Scope of AI and ML

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence are rapidly improving and have a promising future ahead. Some people predict the advanced AI tools mimic not only human-like intelligence but feelings and emotions as well. Some believe that the ML interactive apps will produce human-like voices with different pitches and emotional expressions.

These future predictions are far from actual reality. The current progress in the field of AI and ML is just the advancement of machines and computers. It is in no way near human-like intelligence, on-spot decision making, and above all, psychological and social understanding.

So far, rising AI and ML tools are only increasing the importance of human interaction and are not taking over it anytime sooner.

