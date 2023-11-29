Impossible To Achieve on Earth: Unlocking Secrets of Aging and Immunity in Microgravity

The crew of Expedition 70 continued its advanced life science work on Tuesday, November 28 while gearing up for a cargo mission swap at the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>International Space Station (ISS) this week. Meanwhile, the orbital residents also ensured exercise equipment and life support systems remain in good operating condition.

The aging and immunity research taking place aboard the orbital outpost today is using the microgravity environment to gain biomedical insights impossible to achieve on Earth. Cells respond differently to weightlessness helping doctors understand how a variety of organisms from plants to astronauts adapt to life in space. Observations from space biology experiments may provide advanced therapies to treat ailments on Earth and promote astronaut health on long-term missions.

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara started Tuesday wearing a vest and headband loaded with sensors that will record her health status for 48 hours. She will answer questions and download the medical data for the CIPHER human research experiment that is observing the long-term physiological and psychological effects of living in space. She then processed brain cell-like samples for the Cerebral Ageing study that seeks to understand accelerated aging processes and neurodegenerative conditions, and possibly advance research techniques and drug development.

ESA (European Space AgencyThe European Space Agency (ESA) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. ESA was established in 1975 and has 22 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris, France. ESA is responsible for the development and coordination of Europe's space activities, including the design, construction, and launch of spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation. Some of ESA's flagship missions have included the Rosetta mission to study a comet, the Gaia mission to create a 3D map of the Milky Way, and the ExoMars mission to search for evidence of past or present life on Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>European Space Agency) Commander Andreas Mogensen removed blood samples from the Kubik incubator for spinning in the Human Research Facility’s centrifuge. After the samples were processed he placed them in a science freezer for later analysis for a study investigating cellular immunity in space.

NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli spent some time on SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Dragon cargo operations then moved onto testing the operation of the COLBERT treadmill following Monday’s inspection and cleaning activities. Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa of JAXAFormed in 2003, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was born through the merger of three institutions, namely the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL) and the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA). JAXA performs various activities related to aerospace, from basic research in the aerospace field to development and utilization and is responsible for research, technology development, and launch of satellites into orbit, and is involved in advanced missions such as asteroid exploration and possible human exploration of the Moon.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) replaced components inside a device that scrubs carbon dioxide from the space station’s atmosphere.

The RoscosmosRoscosmos, also known as the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, is the Russian government agency responsible for space activities, including the development and operation of spacecraft, launch vehicles, and space stations. It was formed in 2015 through the merger of the Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and the United Rocket and Space Corporation. Roscosmos is responsible for Russia's space program and works closely with other international space agencies on joint projects, such as the International Space Station. The agency is also involved in a wide range of space-related activities, including scientific research, earth observation, telecommunications, and manned spaceflight.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Roscosmos Progress 86 resupply ship rolled out to its launch pad today at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The rocket, loaded with nearly 5,600 pounds of cargo, is due to launch at 4:25 a.m. EST on Thursday and automatically dock to the Poisk module at 6:14 a.m. on Saturday. Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub worked together on Tuesday to prepare for its arrival. The duo installed and trained on hardware to monitor the approaching cargo craft and remotely control it if necessary.

The Progress 86 is replacing the Progress 84 spaceship that has been docked to Poisk since May 24, 2023. Progress 84, packed with trash and obsolete gear, will depart the station at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday for a fiery, but safe reentry and disposal above the south Pacific Ocean about three-and-a-half hours later.

There was still plenty of time for research aboard the Roscosmos segment of the orbiting lab on Tuesday. Kononenko studied futuristic spacecraft and robotic piloting techniques while Chub explored how electrical and magnetic fields in space may affect fluid systems. Cosmonaut Konstantin turned on an experiment to observe Earth’s nighttime atmosphere in the near ultraviolet wavelength then deactivated the gear following the study’s completion.