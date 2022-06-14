Impressive recharge power doesn’t have to be big in size

Advertorial

People need connectivity all of the time and being caught with a flat smartphone or laptop battery away from a convenient power socket can lead to significant personal and business disruption, and even lost revenue. Carrying lots of extra battery packs can help, but there’s a trade-off in terms of weight, power output and the inconvenience of keeping them charged ready to jump in when required.

That’s where Bluetti’s EB3A portable power station might be able to help, harvesting sunlight from a 200W solar input to deliver off-grid charging for multiple AC, DC and USB devices.

Features include:

Super Fast Recharging (Approx. 30 minutes to 80%)

Bluetti’s latest turbo charging technology allows the EB3A to be recharged from 0 to 80% in only 30 minutes by both AC and solar input simultaneously. Power is on call at all times.

Ultra-durable 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery

The Bluetti EB3A uses battery cells made up of lithium iron phosphate that provide more than 2,500 life cycles, better performance, and less environmental impact.

600W/1200W(Surge) Inverter

The intelligent inverter ensures a super fast recharge and offers less downtime but more do-time.

Enough Ports for Almost Every Need

Pure sine wave AC output and other 9 ports seem enough to take care of your basic needs.

2×AC outputs (600W in total)

1×100W USB-C PD port

2×15W USB-A ports

2×DC5521

1×12V10A cigarette lighter

1×Wireless charging pad

200W Solar Input

Upgrade the EB3A with a Bluetti PV120 or PV200 solar panel. Fully recharge the EB3A by using Bluetti’s PV200 solar panel in just two hours, and go for an off-grid living anytime from RV camping to wilderness exploration with no fear of losing power and high cost, especially when prices of natural gas and oil have increased dramatically in recent months.

Intuitive App

With Bluetti App, you have a quicker access to the device and get real-time information on every vital metrics.

Smart Battery Management System

The Bluetti Battery Management System (BMS) monitors everything happening in EB3A, protecting it from risks like short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, overload or overheating in day-to-day operations.

Designed with Portability In Mind

The EB3A weighs only 10 pounds. This grab-and-go power station is clearly a compelling option whether working around the house or heading out to the nature.

When You Could Use EB3A

Power Outages

It’s handy as a standby emergency power source for home when there are power outages. Although it can’t power high drain appliances like ovens or freezers, the EB3A will hold enough juice to keep essentials (such as the phone, light, and fridge) running until the power comes back on. For those who use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines at home, the EB3A can help make sure this type of device will still work during unexpected power failures.

Outdoor Recreation & Adventure

The EB3A can be used to run lights, a projector or any other devices during a garden party without guests tripping on power cables. Real outdoorsy types can take the EB3A with them on trips. Whether you’re taking pictures in the wilderness, camping or travelling by RV, the EB3A can back you up all the way powering cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS devices on the road or trail.

For more information and where to buy, please click HERE.

About Bluetti

From the very beginning, Bluetti has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. Bluetti is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit Bluetti at https://www.bluettipower.com/