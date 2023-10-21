In insurtech, too, business models aren’t one-size-fits-all

W

elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

As a founder, it takes conviction not to pivot when it seems that everyone else is. But what if everyone was right? Also this week: bedbugs (sorry). — Anna

DTC for all?

Exchanging with German insurtech founder Christian Wiens recently, I was drawn to the fact that he is still bullish about direct-to-consumer insurance. In the four European countries where his company Getsafe is present, its strategy is digital and mobile-first.

By Getsafe’s own admission, other insurtechs are moving away from the DTC model, opting to sell via brokers instead, if they weren’t already. I asked Wiens why Getsafe isn’t following in their footsteps, and he mentioned his belief that “DTC is the only way to fundamentally disrupt insurance.”