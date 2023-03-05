Incredible Astronaut Photo of New York and New Jersey From Space

Shadows from skyscrapers and other city buildings give the photograph a 3D look.

Orbiting over the Gulf of Maine, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station looked southward to capture this oblique photograph of New York City. Shadows from skyscrapers and other city buildings give the photograph a sense of three-dimensionality.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, an important historic immigration hub into the United States, are within the New York Harbor at the top of the photograph (south). The harbor, busy with ship traffic, is the terminus of the Hudson River that forms a segment of the border between New Jersey and New York.

Four out of the five boroughs of New York are visible in this detailed photograph as well as New Jersey neighborhoods. City structures differ between the boroughs with varying building heights across the city. On Manhattan, the Financial District and Midtown hosts skyscrapers, while neighborhoods like Upper Manhattan and East Village have a grid-like pattern of shorter buildings. The boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, and mainland New Jersey, have skyscrapers mostly situated near major areas of transport such as ports, large roadways, and bridges. Curved freeways connect city areas, neighborhoods, and parks.

Central Park, the large, vegetated rectangle in the lower center of the image, is one of the most visited urban parks in the United States with approximately 40 million annual visitors. Across the Hudson River, New Jersey parks, conservation areas, and wetlands line the Hackensack River.

Other astronaut photographs of Manhattan have been taken over the years including a daytime photo from 2014 (above), and a nighttime photo from 2013 (below).

Astronaut photograph ISS067-E-18580 was acquired on April 17, 2022, with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a focal length of 1150 millimeters. It is provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center. The image was taken by a member of the Expedition 67 crew. The image has been cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed. The International Space Station Program supports the laboratory as part of the ISS National Lab to help astronauts take pictures of Earth that will be of the greatest value to scientists and the public, and to make those images freely available on the Internet. Additional images taken by astronauts and cosmonauts can be viewed at the NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA/JSC Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth. Caption by Sara Schmidt, GeoControl Systems, JETS Contract at NASA-JSC.