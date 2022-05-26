India added 3 GW of solar in first quarter

From pv magazine India

India added over 3 GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of 2022, a 21% increase over the previous quarter, according to the Q1 2022 India Solar Market Update by Mercom India Research.

Large-scale solar accounted for 86% of new quarterly installations and rooftop PV for the remaining 14%. The state of Rajasthan had the largest share with 52%, followed by Gujarat with 18% and Karnataka with 6%.

India’s cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 52 GW at the end of March.



The report predicts that this year a new record in new PV installations may be achieved in India. It also stressed, however, that some delays in the grid expansion of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) area may have a negative impact on the market.

“The uncertainty around the Great Indian Bustard case in Rajasthan is the only issue standing in the way of 2022 being another record year for solar installations. Everything depends on the Supreme Court ruling and how quickly it is resolved. A little push from the government can help India surpass the 60 GW large-scale solar installation target set for 2022, which will be a great achievement,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.