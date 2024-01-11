India allocates 900 MW of hybrid wind-solar hybrid capacity at $0.038/kWh

From pv magazine India
SECI has allocated 900 MW out of 2 GW of tendered wind-solar hybrid power projects, at an average price of INR 3.19/kWh. NTPC Renewable Energy bid for 300 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest (L1) tariff of INR 3.15/kWh.
Green Infra Wind Energy secured 450 MW and Juniper Green Energy took 150 MW at INR 3.21/kWh each, as their quoted prices stayed within L1 tariff plus 2%.
The successful bidders will develop the projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The projects must be connected to the interstate transmission system and can be located anywhere in India.
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful bidders. Power procured by SECI from the projects will be sold to different buying entities across India.
Source: pv magazine