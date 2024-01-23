India announces scheme to install rooftop solar on 10 million homes

From pv magazine India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana scheme, under which 10 million households could install rooftop solar. The program will reduce electricity bills for the poor and middle class, while also making India self-reliant in the field of energy.

“The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana,’ with the target of installing rooftop solar,” said Modi after returning from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed a gathering ar the consecration ceremony for the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

“This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy.”

