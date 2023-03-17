India deployed 2.5 GW of large-scale, unsubsidized solar capacity in 2022

Cleantech Solar’s 30 MW open-access solar project in Beed, Maharashtra

From pv magazine India

India added 2.5 GW of open-access solar capacity in 2022, up 92% from the 1.3 GW installed in 2021. This represents a new year-long record for installations, according to Mercom India’s latest report.

The nation reached 7.7 GW of cumulative installed open-access solar capacity as of Dec. 31, 2022. Karnataka remained the top state, accounting for almost 36% of the cumulative open-access solar capacity. It was followed by Maharashtra, with more than 12% of the nation’s total installations.

“Installations reached an all-time high in 2022 as various organizations and developers rushed to finish projects before basic customs duty (BCD) and Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) regulations were enacted,” said Mercom India. “Commissioning of projects delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic also added to the total.”

Karnataka added the most open-access solar capacity in 2022, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The top five states together accounted for 77% of all installations for the year.

Fourth-quarter additions reached 293 MW, down almost 10% year on year. Karnataka accounted for more than 32% of all capacity addition in the October-December period. The nation’s fourth-quarter project pipeline reached 6.6 GW.