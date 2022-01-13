India has installed more than 49.3GW of solar

The sun setting over the Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/5621266382_5297941a66_o-scaled-e1642080567580-600×398.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/5621266382_5297941a66_o-scaled-e1642080567580-1200×795.jpg”>

The sun setting over the Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

From pv magazine India

India had installed a cumulative 49.3GW of solar generation capacity by the end of last year.

Excluding large hydro, the nation’s total clean power capacity stood at 104.87GW on December 31, including 40GW of wind; 10.2GW of biomass; 4.8GW of small hydro projects, with generation capacities of up to, and including 25MW; and 400MW of waste-to-energy incinerators.

With India’s 46.5GW of large hydro plants included, the nation’s renewable energy capacity was 151.4GW, according to state body the Central Electricity Authority.

Popular content

With the figures including only off-grid installations added since July, however, the real volume of India’s clean power facilities is even higher.

The nation has been assessed by state body the National Institute of Solar Energy as having around 750GWp of solar capacity potential, based on land availability and solar irradiation, and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is attempting to resolve land and grid connection and capacity obstacles as India targets 500GW of non fossil fuel generation capacity this decade.