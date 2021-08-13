India hits 100 GW renewables milestone

The achievement of an installed RE capacity of 100 GW is an important milestone in India.

India has reached 100 GW of installed renewable energy (RE) capacity, excluding large hydro. Globally, the nation ranks fourth in terms of installed RE capacity, fifth in solar, and fourth in wind, according to a release by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The installed RE capacity mix includes solar, wind, small hydro projects (≤ 25 MW), biomass, and urban and industrial waste power. If large hydro is also included, the installed RE capacity increases to 146 GW.

Besides the installed 100 GW, 50 GW of RE capacity is said to be under construction and 27 GW in the tendering stages, according to the government release.

As per the data available from the Central Electricity Authority, solar, at around 44 GW (as of July 31, 2021), accounts for 44% of India’s installed RE capacity, and wind close to 40 GW.

India has set ambitious RE targets of 175 GW by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030.

The achievement of an installed RE capacity of 100 GW is an important milestone in India’s journey towards its target of 450 GW by 2030.