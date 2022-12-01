India installed 11.2 GW of solar in January-September period

From pv magazine India

India added about 11.2 GW of new solar capacity in the January-September period. Utility-scale PV additions hit 9.3 GW, rooftop capacity reached 1.3 GW, and off-grid installations stood at 600 MW, according to a new report by JMK Research.

The nation had reached about 60.8 GW of cumulative solar capacity as of Sept. 30. About half of that is concentrated in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. In the third quarter, the country added about 2.82 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and more than 400 MW of rooftop arrays.

China’s Sineng was the biggest inverter supplier, accounting for more than 1 GW of 2.9 GW of quarterly shipments. It was followed by Sungrow and FIMER.

Domestic PV module suppliers dominated, as imports shrank due to the imposition of the basic customs duty. Waaree was the biggest module supplier in the third quarter, accounting for about 14% of 1.28 GW of shipments. It was followed by Adani Solar and Goldi Solar.

High-efficiency mono PERC panels accounted for around 85% of 1.28 GW of quarterly module shipments. JMK Research said it expects India to add about 13.6 GW of solar capacity in 2022.